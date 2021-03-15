The snow has ended, but patchy freezing drizzle may continue overnight

Snowfall totals from across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin ranged from around one and a half inches near Beloit and Janesville, up to almost four inches in northwest Illinois. The snow has ended but with drier air moving into the middle part of the atmosphere Monday evening, patchy freezing drizzle has developed.

This freezing drizzle isn’t expected to be heavy, but could cause some slick spots on the roads – especially any untreated roads – through Tuesday morning. Temperatures are right around freezing, 32 degrees, in most locations and are not expected to drop much through the night.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Tuesday as temperatures warm into the low 40s.