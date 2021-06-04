The Stateline’s First 90° Day is in the Books, Several More to Follow

First 90° Day:

Our first 90° day came a few days ahead of schedule as the Rockford International Airport topped out at 90° Thursday. It marked the first time since August 28th, 2020, a steak of 279 days, that the official high temperature hit the 90° mark. If you’re not a fan of this summer-like heat, I’m sorry to say this is just the beginning as several more days in the 90s are likely.

City Market Forecast:

Thanks to a weak disturbance sliding into in the Great Lakes overnight, the Stateline is waking up to a bit more cloud cover this morning. Underneath mostly cloudy skies, temperatures are sitting 10° to 20° warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s. When your morning low temperatures start off this warm, you know another hot day lies ahead. Guidance remains consistent with this morning’s cloud cover quickly giving way to a plethora of sunshine.

The sunshine, along with a breezy southwest wind, will help our afternoon high temperatures climb into the low 90s for the second straight day. If you plan on being outside for a prolonged period of time, or plan on attending Rockford’s City Market, be sure to have a pair of sunglasses and a bottle of sunscreen. The UV Index today is sitting at a 9 out of 11, which equals a burn time of 15 minutes. Winds look to ease up towards the end of City Market, with tranquil conditions stick around into tonight.

Hot Weekend Ahead:

This hot stretch of low 90s is expected to continue into the upcoming weekend, with the hottest day being Saturday having a forecast high of 92°. Saturday features the most sunshine of the two days, with a few more clouds making an appearance on Sunday. Aside from a very slim chance for a shower or two Sunday night, the Stateline dodges rain chances as a whole this weekend. However, with increasing dew points by the latter half of the weekend, it’ll feel increasingly moire moist out there.