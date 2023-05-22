Temperatures are pretty comfortable Monday morning, for the most part in the lower to mid 50s, Rockford is the outlier in the upper 40s. We will be in the lower 80s today, very similar to Sunday under mostly sunny skies. There will be a few clouds here and there but most of us should stay mostly sunny. Wind gusts will be around 15 mph Monday afternoon, a bit breezy. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower 50s under mostly clear skies, another comfortable night ahead.

Dew points stay relatively low so it will not be muggy outside. Most days should feel comfortable, but as we get into Tuesday afternoon dew points will climb a little but should stay at 60 degrees or below. Tomorrow would be the day we see dew points warm a little bit compared to the rest of the week.

A very isolated shower cannot be ruled out with the cold front Wednesday but besides that, there is no good chance of rain the next several days. Temperatures are going to stay warm, well above average Tuesday with highs reaching the lower to even mid 80s. After the cold front, it will drop our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, a few areas may not even reach 70. As we dip into the weekend, warmer temperatures return.