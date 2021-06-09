This Summer-Like Pattern Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Continued Heat & Humidity:

Thanks to the isolated nature of the thunderstorm activity that occurred on Tuesday, the Rockford International Airport was able to reach the low 90s for the 5th time this year. Looking ahead, I would get used to this type of heat and humidity as more of the same is not only expected for your “hump day”, but also for your weekend.

Looking Ahead:

The forecast moving forward can be described as a “copy and paste” type forecast as this summer-like pattern continues to show no signs of slowing down. Similar to the past few days, the morning hours will feature a good amount of sunshine, which will eventually give way to a few clouds by mid-day. As these clouds take in the heat and humidity at the surface, they’ll grown into a round of widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Again, because they will be widely-scattered in nature, not everyone is going to see rain. And with winds not being overly strong aloft, the chance for any storm to become severe is very low. However, any thunderstorm that does pop up will be slow-moving, and will have the capability of producing heavy downpours and gusts up to 40 mph. Like I said, same story, different day.

Any Relief in Sight?:

Once the sun dips below the horizon, the rain threat will decrease significantly, with much of the overnight hours remaining dry. However, lingering moisture will lead to a daily chance for patchy fog around the time the morning commute commences. A glimpse at the long-range forecast shows our best chance for rain being slated for Saturday as a cold front is expected to slide through.

Now, with any forecast that lies a few days out, there still is time for things to change. What we do know is that this cold front will bring some relief from this heat and humidity once we’re set to enter the new work week. Dew point temperatures look to drop into the low 60s by Sunday, with high temperatures dropping into the low 80s by Monday.