Yes, that is true. And it is not a joke. There are certain areas that will have the potential of seeing three to five feet of snow from now until Saturday. But that’s if you live in Upstate New York. Specially areas that are in and around Buffalo, NY and Watertown, NY.

How is this possible you ask? The answer is the Great Lakes. When you have cool Canadian air spreading over the “warmer” waters of the Great Lakes, warmth and moisture is transferred into the lowest-levels of the atmosphere. The air rises, cools and condenses into clouds and grow into narrow band of snow that produces 2-3 inches per hour or more.

We typically don’t see lake effect snow showers all that much because the Stateline resides on the western side of Lake Michigan. It would take a set up that features a rather chilly northeasterly wind for some of our far eastern areas to see such potential. But those areas highlighted previous have been placed under a LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING until Friday morning, with the likelihood of it being extended into Saturday.

So, if you thought the 2. 3″ of snow that we’ve seen over the past 5 days has been rough, think about having to shovel or plow 3 to 5 feet of snow. If you’re trying to do the calculations, that lands in the range of 36 to 60 feet.