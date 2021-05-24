Thunderstorm Risk Tuesday Followed By Cooler Temps For The Weekend

Another hot day is in store for the Stateline tomorrow as an area of high pressure refuses to move. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s once again tomorrow. Along with the heat, a chance of thunderstorms exists, especially in the afternoon as a cold front begins to push its way through the area.

Future Radar for 3 PM Tuesday

Clouds will slowly build as the day progresses with scattered thunderstorms starting to move into the area by mid afternoon. Enough instability will be present to have perhaps a stronger thunderstorm or two. The main threats will be isolated strong wind gusts and torrential rain with any of the stronger thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and west of I-39 in a MARGINAL risk. Thunderstorms could develop as early as 2/3 PM with a slightly higher coverage in activity after sunset.

Current SPC Day 2 Convective Outlook

As the afternoon slowly gives way to the night, our cold front will push through and winds will shift to the northwest before temperatures slowly begin to fall for the later half of the week.

Future Radar for 7 PM Tuesday

More chances for rain return as the week progresses before a drier air mass arrives for next week.

First Warn Weather Intern Patrick Murray