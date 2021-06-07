Thunderstorms Monday afternoon produced heavy rain – areas of fog possible Monday night

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developed late Monday morning and afternoon, but the heavier rainfall wasn’t something that everyone experienced. Estimated rainfall totals where the heavier downpours occurred added up to almost, if not over, an inch. Most of those areas were south of Rockford. The hard hit regions with moderate to severe drought conditions didn’t receive quite as much, if any at all.

The coverage of the rain will decrease as we near sunset Monday evening, although a few isolated showers may last into the overnight. An area of low pressure cut off from the main flow of the jet stream will continue to meander northward through Tuesday morning.

Dew point temperatures have gone up quite a bit from where they previously were the last few days, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover during the afternoon held temperatures down a bit, keeping us from reaching the 90 degree mark for the fifth day in a row Monday but you likely noticed it feeling a little more muggy outside.

Winds will turn light Monday night and this could lead to fog during the overnight, some of which could be fairly widespread and locally dense by Tuesday morning. The added cloud cover for the day Tuesday will likely hold temperatures down once again in the mid 80s, but dew points will remain close to 70 degrees. This will make it feel more like the upper 80s during the afternoon.

With the heating of the day, copious amounts of moisture and a little instability scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again during the afternoon and evening. And like Monday evening, the storm coverage will begin to decrease as the sun sets. The upper level low will still be around Wednesday but shifting a little further to the east for Thursday. This may lead to a little less coverage in the shower activity for the afternoon. Temperatures look to remain in the mid to upper 80s, possibly reaching the low 90s once again for Friday.