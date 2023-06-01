Just like Wednesday afternoon, widespread thunderstorms have developed Thursday producing torrential downpours, as well as gusty winds. Unfortunately, the rain won’t occur for everyone and there will still be dry skies for some.

The storms will continue through the evening, although a general weakening trend will occur as we get closer to sunset. As the heating of the day fades, so will the thunderstorms. This will leave skies partly cloudy overnight and temperatures dipping into the low 60s. It may feel a little muggy during the night, and Friday morning, just with the added moisture from the rain Thursday.