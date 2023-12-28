Light snow will continue to fall across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Thursday evening, at times mixing with drizzle and light rain. Temperatures have been hovering in the low to mid 30s for most of the afternoon and are not expected to fall much through the night. Snowfall totals have been sparse so far but totals we have received have been between half an inch, up to two and a half inches throughout the region.

As of Noon Thursday, Rockford recorded 1.5 inches of snow, making it the snowiest winter event we’ve had so far this month.

Any additional snow accumulations will remain light and confined to locations west of I-39. This is where the Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9pm.

As temperatures through the evening fall close to freezing there could be some slick areas that develop, especially on bridges and overpasses. Untreated roads could also become slick through the night so remain mindful of the risk of black ice Friday morning.

Skies will remain cloudy for most of the day, clearing from north to south mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the upper 30s, falling into the mid-20s Friday night. Areas of fog will be possible during that time, leading into Saturday morning.