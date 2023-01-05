We’ve had on and off light snow showers throughout most the day Thursday, with the snow becoming a little more widespread Thursday evening. This is all tied to an upper-level disturbance moving across the Great Lakes.

Light snow showers will continue through the evening before turning to more flurry activity during the overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 20s by Friday morning. As the snow showers taper off and temperatures begin to fall below freezing, any untreated surfaces could become slick through the night and into Friday morning. Black ice may be cause for concern during the morning commute.

We should manage to see a little sunshine during the afternoon Friday with highs warming to the mid 30s. Temperatures into the weekend will warm into the upper 30s, reaching 40 degrees next Monday.