Temperatures Thursday afternoon remained in the upper 50s for most under cloudy skies and a brisk east/northeast wind. A strong warm front sits across central Illinois and will remain stationary through the rest of the evening and overnight. South of the front temperatures have warmed into the middle and upper 70s!

The majority of Thursday evening will remain dry, but cloudy. Most of the shower activity is expected to remain north in Wisconsin, although a shower or two can’t be ruled out north of Highway 20. Temperatures Thursday night won’t drop much, remaining in the low 50s through Friday morning.

After 1-2 inches of rain fell south of Rockford Wednesday and Thursday morning, another round of heavy rain is expected during the day Friday. Scattered showers are likely to develop after 2am/3am but should quickly increase in both coverage and intensity mid-morning Friday. The heaviest of the rain is expected to fall between 9am and 3pm before shower and storm activity taper off into the late afternoon. As low pressure moves closer to the Stateline another round of scattered thunderstorms will develop. This round does pose a risk for a strong storm or two, primarily producing gusty winds. The higher severe threat will remain south of the warm front, outside of the immediate area, but with the front close enough we will still need to keep an eye on some of the evening storms.

Another 1-2 inches of rain will be possible Friday, with some locations receiving over 2 inches. Localized flooding will be possible, especially in the areas that picked up heavier rainfall Wednesday night.

Low pressure will pass to our southeast Saturday with winds shifting to the northeast. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep scattered rain showers throughout the day before tapering off Saturday evening. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only warm to the low 50s.