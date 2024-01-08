The biggest question still remains where exactly the freezing line sets up. If it sets up over the Stateline, that will limit higher snow amounts. The majority of the area will likely see 5-10″ but it is possible if the rain/snow mix is further from us, we’ll see some higher amounts. Areas directly north and west of Rockford have a better chance of this.

The first round of snow will begin tonight between about 8-9pm, mainly south and west of Rockford and then continue to move northeast through tonight. This round will last through early Tuesday morning.

The second and heavier round will arrive a little bit later Tuesday morning and will continue through Tuesday evening.

Snow ratios could exceed one inch per hour. This is likely going to be a wet heavy snow and make for dangerous travel especially as we head for tomorrow afternoon and evening. As mentioned in the paragraph above, snow will start to intensify overnight into early Tuesday morning before the second round moves in. Snow will pick back up Tuesday late morning into the afternoon. Rapidly deteriorating road conditions (high impacts) are expected late tonight through tomorrow evening to any commutes. Winds are going to increase, and visibilities are expected to become pretty low.

Areas extending all the way to New Mexico are included in some kind of winter weather alerts. The National Weather Service has placed the entire Stateline under a WINTER STORM WARNING that will go in effect tonight/early tomorrow morning and remain in effect until early Wednesday morning.