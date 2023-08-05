The heaviest and widespread rain stays south of the Stateline again Saturday, but we still will see a few isolated showers. The best chance for rain and even a few storms will be during the second half of your weekend.

As a secondary low nears the area that draws back in a chance of showers and storms Sunday late afternoon to the early overnight hours. Our main threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds, but some isolated hail is possible Sunday.

Although there is a chance of some storms tomorrow the best chance of strong to severe storms stays to our south. Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties were placed under a marginal risk of severe storms Sunday, but just south of the Stateline there is a slight risk, a level 2 out of 5, this is where the better chance of severe weather will take place.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80s, right near normal this weekend but dew points stay in the lower to mid 60s for the most part so it will stay muggy. Shower chances stick around behind the low pressure into Monday until we see conditions dry out. Temperatures should stay in the mid to upper 70s to the lower 80s the next several days.