It was another warm and comfortable day in the Stateline Sunday, with highs reaching back into the mid-80s. The humidity was staved off for another day, as dew points settled in the mid 50s for most of the afternoon. Tomorrow, temperatures and humidity climb just a bit more, as afternoon highs reach into the upper 80s. Similar to Sunday, we will see more sun than clouds, as a warm breeze works in from the Southwest. Humidity will remain a bit lower but will start to creep up by the afternoon.

Spotty rain and storm chances inch their way closer to the Stateline by late Monday night along a cold front. This front will sweep through the area into Tuesday, as scattered storms remain possible through the afternoon.

That cold front looks to stall out somewhere near the area, possibly across Central Illinois. Wherever that front stalls will help to guide a potential complex of strong storms through the region, leading to higher threats for damaging winds and heavy rain in the path of this storm complex. While the exact timing and location of these storms still needs to be hashed out over the next couple days, confidence is slowly increasing in a strong complex of storms traversing across Central or Northern Illinois sometime on Wednesday. Stay tuned!

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline under a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather for Tuesday. This is concerning the spotty storms along the front. While the outlook for Wednesday has not been released yet, it will come out later tonight. This will need to be monitored very closely over the next few days.

Our more active pattern kicks off with spotty storm chances starting late Monday through Tuesday, followed by strong storm chances Wednesday. We may see some break from the storms Thursday, but continued impulses bring additional storm chances into the area into next weekend.