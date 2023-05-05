It was another warm day across the Stateline as temperatures rose into the 70s, around 10 degrees above normal for some spots, including Rockford. Temperatures have been slow to fall through the evening as clouds and light rain has been working in. Temperatures eventually fall down into the mid-50s for the overnight low, with rain decreasing in coverage through the night.

Early tomorrow morning, we may see another line of showers/storms moving through the area, but recent computer model runs have been backing off this possibility. We get quite a bit of dry time for the afternoon after this possible line of showers.

After storm chances early, a drier afternoon helps to warm our temperatures back into the mid-70s once again, maybe a touch cooler than where we were Friday afternoon.

While the majority of the day will be dry, storm chances begin to work their way into the area late into the evening. The exact timing of these storms is a bit uncertain, but confidence is increasing in a line of storms sometime late into the evening and early overnight hours.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible this weekend. These chances are mainly focused during the evening and nighttime hours of the next few nights, but a few spotty storms during the day are possible Sunday as well.

Some of these storms have the chance to become severe, with the SPC convective outlooks highlighting areas mainly West of I-39 for both Saturday and Sunday’s severe weather outlooks. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main threats both days.

