Today Remains Dry & Sunny, Summer-Like Heat Arrives Tomorrow

It was another dry, comfortable and seasonably cool start to our day across the region. Skies remained clear overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid 50s as the Stateline woke up this morning. Just as a comparison, Rockford’s average low for this time of year is 58°. Thankfully, an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will help keep the weather quiet for our Tuesday, with temperatures this afternoon ending on a slightly warmer note.

In fact, this area of high pressure has done an exceptional job at keeping the region dry and sunny the past few days. Typically underneath a high pressure system, you have a lot of divergence or sinking air. allowing no room for cloud growth. This has resulted in skies remaining partly to mostly sunny since this past weekend. In meteorological terms, 30% cloud cover or less is considered a sunny or mostly sunny sky. with 40-70% cloud cover being considered partly cloudy.

Today will be no different. A mostly sunny start will lead to a few more clouds by this afternoon. Temperatures will approach the above average territory for the first time since last Friday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Even though we are seeing a rise in temperatures, humidity today will thankfully not be an issue. A stationary front has trapped the excessive humidity, leaving it across the Deep South. Dew points remain below 60° through midweek, keeping things pretty comfortable by mid-June standards. If you are heading outdoors today, be sure to have with sunscreen and bug spray with you. I was out taking a nice stroll at Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve during the evening yesterday, and the mosquitoes were quite fierce.

After a comfortable start to the work week, the Wednesday-Friday time frame brings the return of that summer-like heat as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will slowly rise as we head closer to Father’s Day weekend, so it will feel a bit more humid by Friday. Along with the rise in heat and humidity, rain chances arrive starting Friday, and stretch in Saturday and Father’s Day. Something the Stateline hasn’t seen an excess of since the middle of last week. While no day during this stretch is going to be a complete washout, but if you have outdoor plans, know that rain is possibility.