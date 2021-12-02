Today Will Be the Warmest Day of the Next Seven, Light Mix Possible Early Friday

50-Degree Stretch:

Despite plenty of cloud cover throughout the day on Wednesday, highs across the region had no issue surpassing the 50-degree mark. It’s fair to say that 50s in December aren’t that uncommon. In fact, it was just two years ago when Rockford observed it’s warmest Christmas on record with a high of 59°.

According to the National Weather Service, Rockford on average observes two-point-five 50-degree days during the month of December. With the way the forecast is shaping up for the rest of the work week, the potnetial is there for us to top that mark before we head into the weekend.

Sunshine Returns:

Ahead of this morning’s cold front, temperatures are much warmer to start with spots registering in the upper 40s and low 50s. Cloud cover early on is expected to give way to increasing sunshine, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Comparing that to our average highs for early December, that lands 15° to 20° above average.

Now, behind this morning’s frontal passage, a breeze does stick around for the afternoon. Northwest winds at times could approach 20-25 mph before easing up during the evening commute. Skies remain dry into the overnight hours, with clouds increasing after midnight thanks to yet another weak disturbance that slides in for the early stages of Friday.

Light Mix Friday:

Guidance continues to show a light mix of rain and snow developing before sunrise Friday morning, with much of the precipitation being confined to our areas up in southern Wisconsin. Similar to the past few weak disturbances, the one that’s slated for Friday makes a quick exit, allowing clouds to decrease into the afternoon. As cooler air continues to filter in behind this morning’s cold front, highs will tumble for Friday. We may manage to squeeze in one more day in the low 50s before temperatures fall into the 40s for the upcoming weekend.