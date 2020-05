It took a while, but cloud cover during the day yesterday eventually gave way to some much needed sunshine. This allowed our high temperatures to climb into the upper 60s, which is still below average for this time of year as were typically in the low 70s. In fact, yesterday marked the 14th below average day of this chilly month of May. Fortunately, signs for big changes continue as we inch closer to Memorial Day weekend, including our first 80° day of the year.

Overnight, cloud cover once again was pretty quick to spread across the region. This is all because of two systems, the high pressure system that is over New England and the closed off low that is sitting over the Tennessee River Valley. The location and the spin of these two system have placed the Stateline in the perfect spot for additional moisture to stream in, leading to this morning's cloud cover. Throughout the day today, cloud cover is going to remain tight as this upper-level low slowly retrogrades northward. A combination of the cloud cover, and our easterly surface winds are going to limit our heating potential this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s-low 70s. Hi-res models were consistent on developing a few sploshes of patchy drizzle by this evening. However, odds of that happening are on the low side, leading to many dry hours for our Thursday.