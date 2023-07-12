A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for a portion of northern Illinois until 10pm.

*THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED*

Right now, there is a TORNADO WARNING for southwest Green County in south-central Wisconsin until 4:30pm. The storm was located near Winslow and moving east at 15 mph.

Storms moving in from northwest Illinois have been somewhat slow to intensify over the last hour or two, but moving into an environment that is favorable for quickly intensifying thunderstorms – including the risk for tornadoes. The threat for severe weather will remain from now until 7p/8pm.

Please remain weather aware over the next several hours as conditions are likely to quickly change.