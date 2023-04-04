A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside counties until 10pm. The severe thunderstorms from earlier in the day have moved out, with the exception of Walworth County. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning does remain in effect until 3:15pm.

A warm front extends from across central Illinois, with temperatures in the 80s south of the front and in the low 50s north of the front. There has been some clearing taking place over Iowa and west-central Illinois. This is likely the area where thunderstorms will begin to develop later in the day.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on the storms once they do develop. Right now it looks like the storms would move into northwest Illinois after 5pm. The greatest threat would once again be large hail and strong winds, but isolated tornadoes may be possible.