Tornado Watch issued for most of the Stateline through 9pm Monday

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for most of northern Illinois until 9pm Monday. While we had plenty of showers and thunderstorms earlier in the day, a line of severe storms over west-central and central Illinois have developed ahead of a cold front and low pressure system. Both of those will move towards northern Illinois between 5pm and 8pm. Already the line of storms west and southwest of Peoria have prompted a couple tornado warnings and produced a couple of tornadoes.

While it isn’t set in stone that we’ll see tornadoes this evening, it is important to stress that there is a lot of wind shear in the atmosphere. Following the rain and thunderstorms from this morning we’ve managed to have a little sun poke through the clouds. Any little bit of sunshine we do see between now and sunset will help increase the energy in the atmosphere, and with the high wind shear it wouldn’t take much for storms to begin to rotate. That’s why the tornado watch has been issued.

Our window for thunderstorms will be from roughly 5pm-9pm, with the activity then moving further into Wisconsin and northeast Illinois. Remain weather aware this afternoon and evening and make sure to have a plan if you’re going to be out during that time, and know where to go, if any warnings are issued.