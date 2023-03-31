UPDATED: 2:30PM CDT

(2:30PM CDT): Tornado Watch has been expanded across the rest of the Stateline through 10PM tonight. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph, ping pong sized hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. This watch is NOT a PDS watch.

(1:30PM CDT): A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for areas including Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties until 8PM. This particular part of the Tornado Watch has a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tag on it, meaning there is higher confidence that some strong tornadoes are possible. A few strong to violent tornadoes are expected, along with hail up to 3″ in diameter. Widespread wind gusts of up to 70 mph are also likely.

A rare Level 5/5 HIGH RISK issued just to the Southwest of the Stateline, with Level 4/5 Moderate Risk expanded a bit to the East, covering many of our Southern Counties. Be prepared for severe weather this afternoon and evening and have plans to take shelter if needed.

Storms are expected to enter the area from the Southwest by around 3PM. These storms could contain large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. This first round of storms will move out closer to 5PM.

A second round of storms will move in from the West, bringing once again damaging winds, some hail, and a few tornadoes. This line of storms will have a higher threat for winds more than anything else, but a few embedded tornadoes cannot be ruled out either.

That line of storms will progress through the Stateline quickly, moving at around 50-60 mph. We should be clear of storms in the Stateline by 9/10PM. Until then, remain weather aware!