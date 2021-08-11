Tornado Watch issued for southern Wisconsin; Isolated severe risk Wednesday night

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for Green and Rock counties in southern Wisconsin until 8pm Wednesday. Numerous severe warned storms formed in central and west-central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, prompting severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Those storms weakened, but a few additional thunderstorms have formed further south in southern Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

Currently there is a severe thunderstorm warning for Walworth County until 7:30pm with the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and penny sized hail. There was also a tornado warning for southwest Dane County as a storm earlier had multiple reports of rotating wall clouds, and even a tornado. That storm will skirt just north of the Green County line.

The severe storms that came through early Wednesday morning helped to put a little bit of a lid on our atmosphere throughout the day. While our temperatures were able to recover, warming into the mid and upper 80s, that lid has held strong through much of the afternoon. The severe storms that had formed southwest of Dubuque, IA weakened as they moved into northwest Jo Daviess County, although there is an increase in lightning strikes beginning to develop over the far northwest section of the county.

While there is still a bit of a cap on the atmosphere this evening, the storm risk for tonight appears to be more isolated rather than widespread, like the last couple of nights. Given the environment, though, and the high instability we currently have the risk for severe storms is still present with winds being our primary concern, followed by hail. The tornado threat is currently low. With the delay in the storms tonight, it looks like the arrival may now be closer to 8pm or 9pm, shifting south after Midnight.

It’s important to remain weather aware this evening and make sure you have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings.