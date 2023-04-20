A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire Stateline until 8pm Thursday evening.

Our main timeline of storms will be from 3pm-7pm, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out either given the close proximity of the low-pressure system and the atmospheric spin that provides. Storms will move in ahead of a cold front, which is already producing some severe storms across Southeast Iowa and Western Illinois.

Going into the day today, there were a few uncertainties with how the atmosphere would recover after the morning showers and storms. But the afternoon brought a bit more sunshine, allowing the atmosphere to build up the energy a bit quicker, leading to a higher confidence in a few severe storms later today.

Make sure to remain weather aware through this afternoon and evening, and have multiple ways to receive warnings!