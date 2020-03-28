Severe Weather Updates: Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of the Stateline

RADAR UPDATE: We are keeping a close eye on a storm pushing through Henry County as of 7:57 PM. This storm has spawned a tornado warning is in effect until 8:15 PM. It is expected to quickly push northeastward toward Whiteside and Lee Counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for Whiteside and Lee Counties until 9:00 PM CDT Saturday. This watch encompasses much of Illinois as well as much of eastern Iowa and eastern Missouri. This tornado watch has been classified as a particularly dangerous situation with a chance for large hail, strong tornadoes, and very heavy downpours.





As of 6:50PM, the atmosphere north of I-80 is having a hard time destabilizing with the delay of the warm front’s progression northward toward the Stateline. This creates an environment unfavorable for strong tornadoes or large hail to develop over the Stateline for the time being. However, this may rapidly change as the warm front moves across the area.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information through the evening until the severe threat moves out of the area.