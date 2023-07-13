Storm Reports:

The atmosphere recovered quite rapidly following Wednesday morning’s rainfall. This resulted in the potential for a secondary round of strong to severe storms, which didn’t really get going until they were east of the viewing area. Twin tornadoes were reported near Elgin, another tornado touched down in Aurora, and there was even video of an ongoing tornado by the Chicago-O’Hare Airport. Once these tornadic storms moved eastward onto Lake Michigan, the severe threat across northern Illinois diminished quickly.

Lower Chance Today:

Thursday kicks off with lingering cloud cover, with clouds decreasing somewhat into the afternoon. While our chances aren’t as high today, an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will end up a bit warmer than Wednesday, peaking back close to seasonable levels. Skies remain partly cloudy tonight, with temps falling into the low 60s, which is also considered seasonable.

Warm Front Friday:

A warm front lifting in from the south may spark up a few isolated thunderstorms early in the day. Like Wednesday, this may or may not hinder the potential for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Should we have a afternoon round develop, heavy rainfall and possibly gusty winds will be the biggest concerns.

High temperatures will end up slightly warmer thanks to an established wind out of the southwest, in the mid 80s. Along for the ride comes dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, which will make it feel quite humid. A cold front swinging in from the northwest Friday night will bring the potential for additional showers and thunderstorms, with chances carrying on into the early stage of Saturday. A secondary cold front takes aim at the region Saturday night, resulting in a drop in heat and humidity into Sunday.