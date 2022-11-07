Next Lunar Eclipse:

Something “out of this world” is scheduled to occur during the morning hours of Tuesday, our next total lunar eclipse. See what I did there?

For those unfamiliar with what happens during a lunar eclipse, this is when the sun, the earth and the moon are in alignment. During a full lunar eclipse, the moon falls completely in the Earth’s shadow, giving the moon a “blood” red look to it.

Eclipse Time Table:

According to NASA, the initial phase of the eclipse in central time will begin at 2:02AM, with full totality occurring at 4:59AM. For those heading out to view it, totality will last for an hour and a half. The last two phases of the eclipse will not be visible as the moon would have already set below the horizon.

The big question of us is… will the forecast verify? I would say for the most part. It does look like some of the clouds that we see throughout the day stick around for tonight. If you do plan to head out, I would dress warmly as temperatures Tuesday morning are expected to fall into the low to mid 30s. The next total lunar eclipse isn’t scheduled to happen until March 2025.