After a very pleasant and sunny Saturday across the Stateline, we will see a small negative from the persisting high pressure. This will be the chance for patchy fog tonight as a result of lighter winds and lingering low-level moisture from Friday’s light rain. Temperatures will fall to the low 30s under those calm winds and partly cloudy skies.

Any potential fog may take a little longer to burn off due to the lower sun angle this late in the year, so we may still see some patches of fog continuing into the later morning. Despite this and a bit more afternoon cloud cover, temperatures will still warm into the mid-50s again, very similar to where we were Saturday afternoon.

Our next weather system will bring a cold front in early Monday morning, along with the potential for some breezy West winds. Winds just a few thousand feet in the air will be quite strong, some of which may mix down to the surface, leading to a windy start to the day. Once the front passes, winds will calm a bit into the afternoon and evening.

The aforementioned cold front will also bring some moisture to the region ahead of it. This will allow for at least some spotty showers to develop Sunday night into Monday morning, but the strongest forcing will be further to the North, so chances will remain very isolated. That cold front will stall out to our South for Tuesday before lifting back North Wednesday as a warm front. This will once again bring the return of higher moisture content allowing for more rain chances to work into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Once that system pulls away, much cooler and drier conditions will work into the region to close out the week.

Temperatures will remain fairly mild for the next few days ahead, including Monday showcasing temperatures about 10-15° above average for this time of year. Chances for rain hold off until late Sunday night and Monday with isolated chances, followed by higher coverage of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s for much of the forecast period down into the 40s toward the end of the week and next weekend.