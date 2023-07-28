8:30PM: Keeping a watchful eye on this large storm cell moving Southeastward through Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. ETA in Freeport shortly, and Western Winnebago County within the hour if it keeps up the trajectory and speed. This storm is capable of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail.

7:50PM UPDATE: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Northeastern Jo Daviess County and Northwestern Stephenson County until 8:30PM. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. A tornado is also possible in this cell.

Meanwhile, a TORNADO WARNING is out for a portion of Western Jo Daviess County until 8:15PM.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for Northwestern Jo Daviess County until 8:15PM. This storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. There is also a tornado warning just Northwest of Apple River.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for all of Northern Illinois through 2AM tonight. Southern Wisconsin remains under the watch until midnight.

See earlier post for additional details on the environment leading up to the storm development.