After another seasonably warm afternoon in the Stateline, a pair of cold fronts will bring isolated showers and storms to the region. The first coming late Thursday, bringing a very small chance for a spotty shower or storm. Any potential storms will be weakening quickly as they enter the area, with the atmosphere running out of energy as the sun sets.

A second cold front will pass during the day tomorrow. Despite this front, temperatures will still warm into the mid-80s across the area. This warmth and lingering moisture, along with the front, will help to bring another spotty chance for rain and an isolated storm into the afternoon and evening.

The highest coverage of these showers will be focused on the Southwestern portions of the viewing area. There will not be much in the way of support with the winds aloft, so any shower activity will be short-lived as downdrafts will choke off the storms from the warmer updrafts.

The upper-level support will be there for our next major storm chances, however. A strengthening low-pressure system will work across the upper Midwest and the Great Lakes region, helping to bring some thunderstorms to the area. The timing right now is Saturday evening through Sunday evening, with the chances for some storms to be strong or severe on Sunday.

While this is still more than a few days away, the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a large area of concern for severe ingredients to come together. Stay tuned!

After our weekend storms, temperatures will dip back close to or just below normal through the beginning and middle of next week.