Trading In Friday’s Rain Chances for Weekend Sunshine

Mild October:

Even with all the rain opportunities mother nature has thrown at the Stateline, we’ve managed to stay very warm throughout the month of October. In fact, Rockford’s average temperature during the first 14 days comes to 67.3°, which currently sits in 1st place for warmest starts to the month on record. Our daily high temperatures moving forward will be going on a another roller coaster ride. For those that are looking for that fall-like air, you’ll be happy to know that the ride kicks off with a hint of fall.

Few Friday Showers:

Thanks to a mostly clear sky and a chilly light wind out of the north, temperatures early Friday morning are registering in the upper 40s and low 50s. If you’re heading off to school or work this morning, you’ll likely want to put on something warm. This cooler start to the day will tell the tale for the rest of our Friday, especially with clouds filling back in, small shower chances, and winds remaining out of a cooler direction.

Overall, today’s rain chances will be very scattered. With little to no energy in the atmosphere, I think a majority of what we’ll see will be in the form of sprinkles or light showers. So, it’s safe to say that the potential for severe weather is 100% out of the question. Guidance does show rain chances first arriving during the mid-late morning hours, lasting well into the afternoon.

As far as accumulations are concerned, totals should remain under .10″. If you and your family plan on attending any of the high school football games slated for this evening, the activity should be tapering off by the time of opening kickoff. As today’s storm system pulls away from the area, cloud cover may linger into the early hours of tonight. However, cloud cover is expected to quickly decrease, paving the way for a sun-filled weekend.

Sun-Filled Weekend:

Even though sunshine will dominate our skies on Saturday, a gusty wind out of the northwest will limit our high temperatures to the upper 50s. Winds throughout the afternoon will be capable of gusting up to 25-30 mph. This upcoming cool-down will be brief as we inch closer to the 70-degree mark by the time we’re heading into Sunday afternoon.

As we jump into the early parts of next week, southwest winds stick around, allowing temperatures to climb into the low 70s. Rain chances remain very low as a ridge of high pressure takes control of our atmosphere. It won’t be until next Wednesday and Thursday that we’ll see our next rain chances move into the forecast.