Tranquil & Sunny Labor Day Ahead, Storm Potential Arrives Tuesday

Windy Sunday:

Following a cloudy 2-day stretch, Sunday featured a sun-filled but windy afternoon. Most of our local airports registered a wind gust between 20 to 30 mph, with highs topping out in the low 80s. You might as well copy and paste yesterday’s glorious weather and insert it into the forecast for this year’s edition of Labor Day, minus the afternoon breeze.

Sun-Filled Labor Day:

Aside from a few clouds and maybe even a sprinkle or two, a weak cold front slide through the Stateline overnight. Skies behind the frontal passage remain partly cloudy with temperatures sitting comfortably in the low to mid 50s. If you’re one of the few that are heading into work, or if you’re traveling for the holiday, no issues weather-wise.

As mentioned above, the difference maker today will be our surface winds, as they look to stay light out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph. With plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day, highs this afternoon will end up comfortably warm in the low 80s. Conditions remain quiet into the overnight hours, with a few clouds rolling in before sunrise Tuesday morning. This is all ahead of a secondary cold front that will bring our next chance for rain and even thunderstorms shortly after the lunch hour.

Tuesday’s Storm Potential:

Ahead of this frontal boundary, southwest winds will quickly increase into the afternoon, gusting up to 30-40 mph at times. This will help bring a little more moisture into the area and also help push our daily high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. So, definitely a little warmer than what we’ve been used to as of late. However, the timing of when the frontal boundary arrives and slides through will be the main factor into how much of the Stateline will see showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

Model guidance was mostly in agreement this morning, bringing the cold front through shortly after mid-day. Now, if the cold front ends up coming in a bit faster than what models are saying, this means storm chances will bypass much of the Stateline. If the cold front slows down a bit, this will slightly increase our chance to see showers and thunderstorms.

As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our far eastern areas, mainly those who live well east of I-39, under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. Strong straight-line winds will be the biggest concern locally. However, it doesn’t look like tomorrow’s rain will fall in heavy doses due to the fact that the rich moisture lies well to our south. High pressure will move in Tuesday night leaving us with a mostly clear, and dry, skies through the end of the week.