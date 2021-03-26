Tranquil Weather Returns Briefly Ahead of Early-Weekend Rain Chances

Friday’s Forecast:

First off, happy Friday everyone! We had to get through a couple of rain chances to get to this moment, but we finally made it. As expected, rain and even chances for a light mix came to an end before sunrise this morning, leaving us under a mostly cloudy sky. If you’re planning on heading out the door early, no need for the umbrella. But you’re definitely going to want to have your jacket on, as temperatures are once again cooler to start. Behind yesterday’s system, northerly winds pulled in a cooler air mass for the beginning of our Friday. Temperatures early on were in the low to mid 30s for most of us, a good 5° to 10° cooler compared to Thursday morning. Just a jacket for today, as fairly dry conditions move in for the end of the work week.

A weak area of high pressure will bring a nice break from the rain chances for our Friday. Mostly cloudy skies this morning look to give way to a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Remember the gusty winds we’ve had the past few days? Well, we get a break from that as well. Winds will remain fairly light, but will continue to bring a slight chill to the air this afternoon. While high temperatures look to peak in the low 50s, it may feel like the upper 40s at times. Overall, a nice way to end such a rainy Cloud cover is expected to thicken up shortly after sunset, with shower chances quick to follow.

Rain Chances:

Showers look to move in shortly after midnight, becoming more widespread before sunrise Saturday morning. While pockets of heavier rain may be possible, thunder is unlikely. Guidance does show activity winding down after mid to late morning, with a few hit-or-miss showers passing through during the afternoon and early evening. Once a cold front slides through early Saturday night, dry conditions filter in for the end of the weekend. Clouds decrease early on resulting in a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon. Highs because of the cold front will only top out in the low 50s, similar to today’s high. However, warmer and sunny weather look to continue into next week, with highs in the low 60s.