The 2020 August Derecho:

Wow. Would you believe that today marks two years since the destructive Midwest derecho? This was a powerful line of thunderstorms that tracked roughly 780 miles from Nebraska to Indiana, leaving behind a widespread path of straight-line wind damage.

The total damage cost came to $11.5 billion, which stands as the COSTLIEST known thunderstorm event in modern U.S history. Peak winds topped 140 mph in and around the Cedar Rapids, Iowa area, with 60 to as high as 90 mph winds being observed locally.

Not only that, the National Weather Service in Chicago registered 15 tornadoes, which is now tied with June 22, 2016 for single calendar day with the second most tornadoes within their forecast area.

Tranquil Wednesday:

Why do I bring this up? Well, it’s always good to look back at past events for one. And two, we’re not going to be even close to dealing with an event of that magnitude for August 10th this year.

High pressure sitting overhead has kept our weather under control overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Aside from patchy fog potential this morning, the daylight hours remain dry under a mixed sunshine. Highs will end up slightly warmer than Tuesday, with most peaking in the lower 80s.

Near Seasonable Stretch:

Guidance then continues to showcase a “backdoor” cold front (a front that moves in from the north/northeast) sliding in from the north during the early stages of Thursday. While this may pop up an early day sprinkle or shower, a majority of the Stateline will remain dry.

Partly to mostly sunny skies is then expected for the rest of our Thursday, with highs once again peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds post cold front will turn back to the northeast, leaving humidity levels low for the afternoon hours. High temperatures into the weekend will remain in the lower 80s, with our next “best” chance for rain coming in Saturday into Sunday. I use the air quotes because those chances as of this morning don’t look too promising. Which is good news for those that are helping out or are dealing with the ongoing flooding situation from the early-week rainfall.