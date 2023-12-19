It looks like Santa will have to trade in his warm red coat and hat for a rain coat and umbrella this year.

Historically since 1950, Rockford sees a White Christmas 44% of the time.

But as climate outlooks have hinted at over the last few weeks, the weather pattern come Christmas time would feature a higher chance for above-average temperatures and precipitation. Both remain true this morning.

So it’s safe to say that the chances for a white Christmas remain unlikely. Forecast models show a low-pressure system sliding into the central plains Sunday afternoon.

Moisture out ahead of it will bring the chance for a few showers late Christmas Eve, with rain becoming more likely by Christmas morning.

Now, we are still 6 days out, so there will be subtle changes in the overall strength and track of this system as the holiday approaches. While it won’t be the warmest Christmas on record, temperatures will get close as highs aim to peak in the low 50s.

If you recall, the warmest on record occurred not too long ago, 59-degrees in 2020.