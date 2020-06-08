Tropical Moisture Surges North Tuesday – Periods of Heavy Rainfall Likely

Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the upper 80s and low 90s, officially reaching 94 degrees in Rockford – the hottest day so far this year! Plenty of sinking air across Illinois and Wisconsin ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which made landfall in southeast Louisiana Sunday evening, kept our skies sun-filled through much of the afternoon.

Cloud cover will slowly increase Monday evening and overnight as the far outer cloud bands of Cristobal lift into northern Illinois. The increase in cloud cover signals an increase in tropical moisture that will lead to periods of heavy rainfall for the Stateline Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The remnant low pressure system of what was Tropical Storm Cristobal will lift north along the Mississippi River through Tuesday morning, reaching northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois by Tuesday evening. A very moisture rich air mass will lift north with it, bringing dew point temperatures into the mid and upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. You may even notice it start to feel a little more muggy late Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase Tuesday morning, but skies will remain dry. The first rain bands associated with Cristobal are forecast to move in between 2pm and 3pm, lasting through 9pm-11pm. The greatest risk for steady and heavy rain will remain west of the Mississippi River where Flash Flood Watches have been issued, extending all the way into northwest Wisconsin. Jo Daviess County is the only county, so far, under the Flash Flood Watch.

Further east, bands of heavy rain will move through the Stateline during the late afternoon and evening. Some of the heavier rain bands will produce rainfall totals over one inch, but widespread one inch (plus) totals are not expected locally, leading to a lower risk for flash flooding. Along with the rain, strong southerly winds are expected during the afternoon and evening, gusting at times to 40mph. The strong winds are in response to the strong wind field associated with Cristobal just above the surface. If enough momentum is gained, some of the heavy rain showers may even be able to transport the stronger winds aloft down near the surface. A few peak wind gusts could even reach 50mph, but that looks to remain focused over east-central Illinois.

Another weather threat from Cristobal is the severe risk during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin under a ‘marginal risk’ for strong/severe storms, with a ‘slight risk’ covering much of northeast and eastern Illinois. A somewhat unstable air mass will also be lifting north from central Illinois as Cristobal lifts north Tuesday evening. Given the amount of wind shear present in the atmosphere and the possibility for some of the heavier (stronger) showers to tap into that wind shear, some of the showers may be able to rotate (spin), allowing for brief tornadoes to occur. The highest risk for that is going to be where the instability is slightly higher in the atmosphere and that’s for areas outlined in the yellow, but we will have to keep a close eye on any rain showers that ‘arc’ northward within the rain bands. You’ll also notice that there will be little to no lightning Tuesday afternoon and evening as warm core tropical systems produce very little lightning given how warm they are throughout the atmosphere.