Tropical Storm Arthur Slows Warming Trend in the Stateline

Last week it looked like temperatures were going to warm this upcoming week, with highs rising through the 70s and possibly hitting 80 degrees by Wednesday or Thursday. But the hope of the quick warm up began to fade over the weekend as cloud cover and an easterly wind are forecast to hold temperatures down, at least through the beginning of the week. Our atmosphere is somewhat ‘backed up’ causing a slow departure of the low currently overhead. The cause – Tropical Storm Arthur developing off the Southeast coast.

Tropical Storm Arthur currently has sustained wind of 45 mph and is moving to the north/northeast around 10 mph. The storm is not expected to make landfall as it hooks back to the northeast, but will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to portions of the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday evening. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued there. The development of the tropical system has caused the flow within the jet stream to buckle, and back up, not allowing the low moving through the Great Lakes currently to move east. As a result, the Midwest low will sit and spin through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley through the middle of the week before moving east Thursday and Friday.

The slow movement of the low will keep moisture wrapping around into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through the middle of the week, holding on to the on/off rain showers. This will also keep temperatures a little on the cooler side with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, slowly warming into the 70s through the middle to end of the week.

By the end of the week the low should be quickly moving off into the northeast as our wind flow shifts around to the southwest. This will help bring temperatures back up into the upper 70s, and possibly touching 80 degrees, by Memorial Day weekend.