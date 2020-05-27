Tropical Storm Bertha Forms Off the Southeast Coast

Yesterday marked the 4th straight day that the Rockford International Airport observed a high over 80°. Rockford's official high was a scorching 87°, which now stands as the warmest day of 2020 so far. Similar to Tuesday, a quiet start to the day will lead to a summer-like afternoon with a chance for scattered activity.

As the Stateline woke up this morning, skies remained partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures once again started out comfortably in the upper 60s to low 70s. This morning's cloud cover should dissipate some as the morning progresses, leaving behind a mix of sunshine and a few cumulus clouds. As these cumulus clouds become establish and grown in size, this will lead to another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorm chances beginning after 3PM. Unlike the thunderstorms we encountered yesterday, severe weather is not expected later today. Our atmosphere is going to soak up a decent amount of moisture as we head into the afternoon. However, the two components that are lacking is wind shear, or change in wind with height, and available instability.