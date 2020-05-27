Tropical Storm Bertha Forms Off the Southeast Coast

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane is off to quick start as we witnessed the formation of Tropical Storm Arthur back on the 16th of May.
This morning, an area of low pressure off the southeast coast was upgraded to Tropical Storm Bertha. The latest advisory shows Bertha’s center is right off the South Carolina coast, and has estimated peak winds of 45 mph. The latest track for this newly formed tropical system has it moving slowly to the northwest, making landfall near Charleston, SC by this afternoon. Folks who live closer to the shoreline are going to be dealing with heavy amounts of rainfall, leading to flash flooding. Another threat that comes with tropical systems is the enhancement of rip currents.