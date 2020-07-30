Tropical Storm Isaias Produces Heavy Rain – Could Strengthen to Category One Hurricane by the Weekend

Tropical Storm Isaias is the earliest ‘I’ named storm to form in the Atlantic basin as the hurricane season has been off to a very rapid start. While only a handful of the tropical storms have impacted the United States, we’re still about a month and a half away from peak hurricane season.

Flooding rain fell over Puerto Rico over the last 24 hours as the storm has now moved just north of the Dominican Republic. The storm continues to move northwest around 20mph with maximum sustained winds of 60mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, a new center of the tropical storm is forecast to develop which would allow it to strengthen a little more over the next 24-36 hours, possibly to a Category One hurricane by the weekend.

The current forecast track has Isaias moving northwest towards the Southeastern U.S., before shifting north and then northeast back out into the Atlantic early next week. This is a result of the storm getting caught up in a trough of low pressure in the jet stream that will be moving into the East Coast. Even if Isaias doesn’t reach hurricane status, increased rip currents, heavy rain and strong winds will likely impacts parts of Florida’s east coast, and the Southeast, this weekend.