Ian’s First Landfall:

Earlier this morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed that hurricane Ian made it’s first landfall in western Cuba. At the time of landfall, Ian was still in the process of rapidly strengthening, registering maximum sustained winds up to 125 mph (category 3). This is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Cuba since Irma (category 5) back in 2017.

Now, with how skinny the western portion of Cuba is, it shouldn’t take long for it’s center to emerge over the warm waters of the Gulf. This along with generally low atmospheric wind shear will allow this powerful storm gain back any strength that it lost while sliding over the Island of Cuba. The NHC suggests that Ian will make a brief run category 4 strength before spiraling into a weakening trend.

However, Ian is still expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Florida’s west coast. Areas that have been placed under a Storm Surge Warning can expect life-threatening storm surge, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region.

Residents in these areas should listen to advice given by local officials.

Severe Threat:

Of course, with any land-falling tropical cyclone comes the high potential for severe weather. Quick-moving storms embedded in the outer bands of a hurricane will be highly capable of producing all severe hazards, including tornadoes. For that, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of Florida under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) today, tomorrow, and on Thursday.