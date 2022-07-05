UPDATE: The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Jo Daviess and western Stephenson counties has been canceled.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING remains in effect for Jo Daviess and western Stephenson counties until 9:45pm. Storm located near Elizabeth, just west of Stockton, are moving to the southeast at 25 mph and capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph. The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin until Midnight. Thunderstorms moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are currently not severe, but are producing torrential downpours. Under these heavy downpours rainfall rates of an inch or two per hour can be expected, producing localized flooding.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect for parts of Green and Rock counties in southern Wisconsin as anywhere from 2.5-3.5 inches of rain has fallen. An additional 1.5-3.0 inches are possible in the those areas. These heavy showers are also forming in an area that received heavy rainfall Monday night. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING was also issued for northern Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties until 3am as rainfall totals so far range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches. An additional 1-3 inches of rain are possible through the evening.

A strong storm complex continues to move towards eastern Iowa producing numerous severe thunderstorm warnings, especially along its northern half. Reports of wind damage continue to come in across parts of Iowa Tuesday evening. This storm is currently moving to the east/southeast and is expected to move towards NW Illinois within the next hour, moving towards Rockford around Midnight. The intensity of the storm may be muted some given the current storm activity over southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, however, areas that have not had any storm activity this afternoon and evening may have a slightly higher risk for a damaging wind threat through the early overnight.

All of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin remain under a slight risk for severe storms, but parts of Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside and Lee counties have been upgraded to an enhanced risk with damaging winds being the primary concerns. Further north, significant flooding may become more of a concern across parts of Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. The timing of this storm complex appears to be from roughly 10:30pm to 11:30pm west of Rockford, and around Midnight to 1am for Rockford.