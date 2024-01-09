The heavy snowfall from earlier in the day will continue to wind down, but a few bursts of moderate snow will occur on the backside of low-pressure through 9pm. This may produce an additional 1-2 inches of accumulation before coming to an end around Midnight.

Snowfall reports have been anywhere between 2-6 inches, but melting did occur as the snow fell due to both air and surface temperatures remaining above freezing. This did help to reduce some of the overall snow totals for some. Just to the west where temperatures were right around 31-32 degrees, snowfall reports of nearly of foot occurred!

The heavy and wet snow did cause some slick conditions across area roads, and those slick conditions will continue for roads that haven’t been completely cleared, or where the snow is beginning to accumulate once again. North winds are also beginning to increase, gusting to around 35 mph in a few locations. Blowing and drifting snow, especially in open and rural areas, will become more of an issue as the evening moves on and the snow becomes less wet and dense. This, too, will cause some travel concerns through the night and into Wednesday morning.