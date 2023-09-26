7pm Update: The severe thunderstorm warning that had been issued for Ogle and Lee counties was canceled as the storm weakened below severe limits but is still capable of producing 50 mph wind gusts and small hail. Very heavy rainfall is currently falling over Rochelle and Hillcrest. Small hail is likely occurring with the storm over Hillcrest currently.

Isolated thunderstorms continue to move across north-central and northwest Illinois Tuesday evening. So far, the storms have remained below severe limits, but some of the stronger cores have produced some small hail and even broad rotation.

A stalled boundary sits right across the region with shifting winds occurring along that boundary. Modest levels of instability, moisture, proximity to both a surface and upper-level low have allowed some of the storms to show signs of broad rotation. One storm between Dixon and Grand Detour did have a weakly organized wall cloud associated with it, but no reports of any funnel clouds.

The threat for severe weather will decrease after sunset, but any scattered storm activity overnight will remain capable of producing heavy rainfall.