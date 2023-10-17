Quite a bit of frost and fog greeted us early Tuesday but was quick to fade away as sunshine returned and temperatures warmed into the low 60s. Rockford’s high reached 63 degrees.

The sun will set on a mostly clear evening, but cloud cover is anticipated to increase through the night and into Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s. Despite the cloud cover Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid-60s.

A tightly wound-up low-pressure system will dive southeast from the Plains into the Great Lakes Wednesday afternoon and evening. Ahead of it winds will increase from the southwest during the afternoon, gusting to around 25 mph. Moisture does increase, but it is a slow increase. This will lead to a slow return of any shower activity, with the majority of the day remaining dry.

A few sprinkles or lighter showers may occur towards sunset but any rain that does come down will stay light. Low pressure moving across southern Wisconsin on Thursday will give us a slightly better chance for rain during the afternoon, but even that remains scattered. The cloud cover Thursday may keep afternoon highs just shy of 60 degrees.

We look to dry out Thursday night and Friday with temperatures back near 60 degrees Friday afternoon. Another quick moving system will bring us a chance for a few more showers late Friday evening. The weekend remains on the cooler side with highs in the middle to upper 50s, with dry conditions through Sunday.