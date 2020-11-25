Tuesday morning snow melts away as heavier rain moves in Tuesday evening

The snow showers Tuesday morning were quick to move in, but also quick to move out shortly after sunrise. Snow totals area wide ranged from between 1-3 inches, with the Rockford Airport officially receiving 1.7 inches.

Once the snow moved north the transition over to drizzle and fog started as temperatures warmed above freezing, and continue to warm Tuesday evening. The combination of the warming temperatures and increasing moisture helped to melt away any evidence that the snow came down Tuesday morning. Light to moderate rain will continue to fall across the Stateline through most of the evening, turning a little more light between 10pm and Midnight. Winds will remain breezy from the southeast during the evening but will lighten up through the overnight as low pressure moves closer to the Midwest. This, along with the steadier rain coming to an end, will allow fog to redevelop and become dense in some locations by Wednesday morning. Visibility could drop to under one mile for the morning commute.

Low clouds, fog and drizzle will continue throughout much of the morning Wednesday with another round of rain moving in mid-day. Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening an additional half an inch, to three quarters of an inch of rain could fall.