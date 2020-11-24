Tuesday morning snow will likely lead to slushy roads – Winter Weather Advisory issued

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of southern Wisconsin, as well as for northern Illinois, beginning late Monday night and lasting through Tuesday morning. A storm system moving in from the southwest Monday will continue to pull moisture north with it through the evening. Initially Monday evening all we’ll see is an increase in cloud cover as our atmosphere remains somewhat parched, with very little moisture. But after Midnight, moisture is expected to increase significantly allowing snow to move in across Whiteside, Carroll and Lee counties between Midnight and 2am.

The snow will continue to overspread most of the Stateline through sunrise and mid-morning Tuesday before switching over to rain during the afternoon. This isn’t expected to be a major winter event, but with the snow falling during the morning commute, there could be some impacts for the drive. Moderate, to even heavy, bands of snow are expected early Tuesday morning which will likely reduce visibility down to a half mile or less in some locations. Road temperatures will likely remain right around freezing as the snow falls, given how temperatures have been through the weekend and Monday afternoon. However, the more moderate bands of snow could work to overcome those surface temperatures, producing slushy accumulations on the roads during the morning commute. Main roads may not experience too much of an impact, but some of the lesser traveled roads could become slick. It’ll be a good idea to give yourself a little extra time in the morning as the first snow – and accumulating snow – usually is a little more tricky to navigate.

Temperatures will initially begin just a touch below freezing early Tuesday, but then warm above freezing mid-morning, and then into the 40s during the afternoon. This will allow any wintry weather to transition over to all rain by the afternoon. That transition may be a little later for areas near the state line and southern Wisconsin, which could lead to slightly higher snow totals.

As for snow totals, they’ll range from one to three inches area wide. The higher snow totals will be found around northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin where the snow is expected to last the longest. Grassy surfaces and fields will be the first to become snow covered, but slush covered roads and sidewalks will become likely by sunrise. As the transition over to rain takes place by the afternoon, the rain will be heavy at times through the evening. An area of low pressure will move closer to central Illinois by Wednesday afternoon, keeping the risk for showers lasting throughout the day. Fog, some of which could be dense, is also possible during the morning as dew point temperatures warm closer to the air temperature. The rain will come to an end Wednesday evening, but not before bringing half an inch, up to an inch and a half for most. Higher rainfall totals will be found to the south where the snow is quicker to transition over to rain Tuesday morning.