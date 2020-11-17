Tuesday Remains Chilly, Warmer Days to Follow

Tuesday’s forecast features just as much sunshine as Monday, but it won’t help afternoon temperatures much. Following yesterday’s cold front, a cooler and drier air-mass spilled into the Stateline from the northwest. That allowed temperatures to start off a few degrees cooler this morning, with most spots ending up in the mid to upper 20s.

Only this time around, it felt chillier out there thanks to brisk northwest wind. Wind chills for those walking out very early this morning were in the teens for most. To stay warm as you make your way to your destination, I’d have an extra layer or two on. Maybe even have a nice warm beverage to keep you extra cozy. This morning’s chilly start is a sign for things to come, as today will be the coldest day of the next 7 days. Warmer winds return to the Stateline beginning tomorrow, bringing a more October-like feel for the second half of the work week.

As for today, dry weather persist as an area of high pressure, which is currently sitting over the Upper Midwest, moves overhead by this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine early on will give way to a few more clouds by the late afternoon-early evening time frame. Highs look to at least eclipse the 40-degree mark. However, if you are set to be outdoors later today, be sure to have that heavier coat with you. With the way that high pressure systems spin (clock-wise), winds are going to stay out of the northwest throughout the day, leading to wind chills in the low 30s this afternoon. Thankfully, this cooldown is brief. Meaning, it only lasts through today.In fact, today features the only below-average day of the current 7 day forecast.

As this area of high pressure continues it’s easterly journey into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley, warm winds out of the south and southeast return for middle of the work week. With that being said, these winds could get quite blustery at times. The pressure in between this high pressure system, and a cold front marching across the Upper Midwest will tighten up, leading to the return of strong winds. Again, these winds won’t be as strong as what we felt on Sunday, but they will be near Wind Advisory criteria. Wind gusts throughout Wednesday could peak around 40 mph, especially during the afternoon. You might want take some time today to secure any outdoor furniture or holiday decorations. Another thing to keep in mind is that winds these strong could make for hazardous travel conditions.

On the other hand, these warmer winds will help boost our temperatures for the days to come. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs Wednesday afternoon will climb into the low 50s. The warmest temperatures of the work week hold off until Thursday. Models continue to show the Stateline being placed under the “warm Sector” of a low pressure system, as winds shift to the southwest by Thursday morning. This will allow temperatures to climb even further into the low 60s, something we typically see during the middle of October. Thursday also features a few more clouds than Tuesday and Wednesday. However, this dry stretch of weather looks to last into Friday, even with a cold front sliding through Thursday night.