Tuesday Remains Snow-Free, Late-Day Rain Chances For St. Patrick’s Day

Monday’s Snow:

We’re coming a snowy start to the work week, as much of the area is waking up to 2″-4″ of fresh slushy snow. Galena came in at the top spot with 5″. The Chicago-Rockford Airport came in on the lower end of the spectrum with 2.0″. Thankfully, our Tuesday does not feature any snow chances (hallelujah). However, you may encounter a few slick/icy spots and patchy fog on your way out.

Freezing Drizzle:

If you’re taking a look at the radar this morning on the First Warn Weather App, you may come to the conclusion that all is tranquil. Well, that’s not necessarily the case. The radar towers located at any National Weather Service office shoots a beam out that rises with height. When it comes to freezing drizzle, it normally forms at a lower height in the atmosphere. So low to the ground that the radar beam completely shoots over it, making it appear that there is no regional precipitation. If the surface is cold enough, freezing drizzle may lead to a few slick spots, especially on elevated surface. Which is going to be the case if you’re heading out for this morning’s commute. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for slick spots, and also take it slow if you encounter patchy fog. The threat for patchy fog should last into mid-morning.

Forecast:

Following a drizzly and foggy start, the rest of our Tuesday remains dry, under a mostly cloudy skies. A high pressure system located to our northeast may pump in enough dry air to the point where a few peeks of sunshine will be possible late in the day. While highs reach the low 40s this afternoon, today’s light northeast wind will make it feel more like the upper 30s. Skies look to remain mostly cloudy overnight, with overnight lows falling into the low 30s for the start of St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day:

Dry conditions look to extend into the first half of St. Patrick’s Day, with rain chances quickly increase by the evening hours. A secondary low looks to aim for the southern plains by Wednesday morning, tracking over Southern Illinois by Thursday morning. Showers looks to continue into the second half of the work week, especially early on. A the low pulls away, showers look to give way to much drier conditions as we roll into Friday. High temperatures over the next few days look to end up a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, in the upper 40s. The rain, along with the slightly warmer temperatures, should help melt away all that fresh snow from yesterday’s event.