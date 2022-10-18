Morning Chills:

Yesterday was a very winter-like day across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Not only did we see record cold, but a few of us got to see the first flakes of the 2022-2023 season. Officially, Rockford only climbed to 42°, breaking the previous record for coolest October 17th set back in 2002 (44°). In a similar fashion to Monday, you’re going to want to layer up if your morning routine takes you out the door early.

Continued Cold:

Temperatures to being the day have fallen into the upper 20s and low 30s. But with that robust northwesterly breeze still in place, wind chills out the door are sitting in the upper teens for some. BRRRR! Despite Tuesday featuring a little bit more sunshine than Monday, those chilly winds will limit our high temperatures to 40s once again.

Wind chills, however, are to remain in the 30s for a majority of the daylight hours. Expect more of the same for Wednesday. However, we’ll see a slight improvement in the wind department. With an area of high pressure sitting to our southwest, expect a little more sunshine with highs just falling short of the 50-degree mark.

Trending Upward:

It won’t be until Thursday that a difference will be felt in the temperature department. Forecast models do show winds being more of the west, which will help drag in some of the warmer air that’s been displace across the central plains. Under a mix of clouds and sun, high temperatures look to end up roughly 10° warmer than Wednesday.

From there, all signs point to a significant warming trend that will place temperatures close to or around the 70-degree mark over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Overnight lows gradually warm out of the 20s and into the 50s. If you’re a big fan of warm weather like me, that’s music to our ears!