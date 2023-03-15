Temperatures Wednesday afternoon actually felt more like mid-March with highs warming into the middle and upper 40s. A few spots even made it into the low 50s. The sunshine from early in the morning quickly faded away to cloud cover, leaving our skies mostly cloudy Wednesday evening. A breezy south wind will hold temperatures in the upper 30s overnight. Wind gusts to 20 mph can be expected.

Thursday morning will start off dry, but cloudy. Temperatures will rise to the mid 40s during the afternoon. The mild weather will hold through late evening, but a powerful cold front will sweep in during the overnight. This will cause temperatures tumble from the 40s during the evening, down into the 20s by daybreak Friday. Rain showers are expected to develop just prior to Noon, remaining light, but steady, during the afternoon and evening Thursday.

Northwest winds will also increase during that time, gusting 30-35 mph into the afternoon. While we may see a mix of rain and snow as the colder air moves in, no accumulations are expected. Clouds will start the day on Friday, but we should begin to see a little more sunshine by Friday afternoon. Wind chills during the day will drop to the mid 20s, and then into the single digits Saturday morning! Bundle up!

A cold upper-level low spinning over the Midwest Saturday will keep the threat for a few scattered flurries or snow showers during the day. Temperatures will struggle to make it much above 30 degrees, well below average for this time of year! A little bit of a rebound in temperatures is expected Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Highs will then rise to near 50 degrees by the middle to end of next week.